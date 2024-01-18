Dalian iron ore dips for second day on China demand concerns

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures prices fell for a second consecutive session on Thursday, as investors maintained a cautious stance amid an uncertain demand outlook following weak economic data in top consumer China.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 ended morning trade 0.58% lower at 935.5 yuan ($130.00) a metric ton. Earlier in the session the contract hit 920.5 yuan a ton, its lowest level since Dec. 19.

The economic recovery in China was far shakier than many analysts and investors expected, with a deepening property crisis, mounting deflationary risks and tepid demand casting a pall over the outlook for this year, despite achieving the official target of 5%.

"It's more of a round of downward correction, which we expect to likely last until after the Lunar New Year holiday break," said a Chinese iron ore analyst, requesting anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to media.

Iron ore was overvalued driven by expectations of more stimulus and robust pre-holiday restocking, the analyst said, adding "this does not necessarily mean that ore prices will start a free fall as fundamentals are not that bad."

Meanwhile, the benchmark February iron ore SZZFG4 on the Singapore Exchange was 1.41% higher at $127.55 a ton, as of 0429 GMT.

One of the leading iron ore supplier, BHPBHP.AX reported a small 2.2% drop in second-quarter iron ore production that was in line with analyst forecasts as it ties in its rail line to a central production hub in the Pilbara region in Australia.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE were mixed, with coking coal DJMcv1 ticking up 0.11% while coke DCJcv1 fell 0.49%.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were weaker. Rebar SRBcv1 shed 0.54%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 lost 0.3%, wire rod SWRcv1 declined 0.54% and stainless steel SHSScv1 retreated 0.32%.

($1 = 7.1960 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

