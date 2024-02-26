Dalian iron ore dips as investors eye China demand recovery

SINGAPORE, Feb 27(Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures extended their decline to a second straight session on Tuesday, with investors exercising caution while awaiting a clear signal of demand recovery in top consumer China.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 fell 0.56% to 881.5 yuan ($122.46) per metric ton, as of 0230 GMT.

Some Chinese steelmakers have postponed plans to resume production amid pressure from poor steel margins or even losses, analysts at consultancy Mysteel said in a note.

"The market is waiting for a direction from the macroeconomic expectation, and in the face of a weak reality for the moment, it's worth tracking how steel demand recoveries," analysts at Everbright said in a note.

China's crude steel production declined 6.9% from the prior year to 77.2 million tons in January, data from the World Steel Association showed.

However, the benchmark March iron ore SZZFH4 on the Singapore Exchange was 0.15% higher at $115.6 a ton, finding some support from a potential export tax on Indian low-grade iron ore.

India is considering an export tax on low-grade iron ore after small steel producers urged the government to curb its overseas sales, Reuters exclusively reported on Monday, citing two sources directly involved in the matter.

China typically accounts for more than 90% of overall shipments of iron ore from India, which is the world's fourth-largest producer of the steel-making ingredient.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE posted gains, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 up 0.52% and 1.45%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mostly up.

Rebar SRBcv1 strengthened 0.66%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 rose 0.75%, wire rod SWRcv1 increased 0.82%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 gained 0.68%.

($1 = 7.1983 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Cassandra Yap and Amy Lv; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

