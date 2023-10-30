Dalian iron ore close to 7-month high on solid demand, stimulus-led optimism

Dalian iron ore at 900 yuan/metric ton

BEIJING, Oct 30 (Reuters) - ⁠Iron ore extended its climb on Monday, with the most active Dalian futures at the key psychological level of 900 yuan($122.98) a metric ton, boosted by solid demand and optimism following top consumer China's decision to roll out fiscal stimulus.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1ended daytime trading 2.51% higher at 900 yuan a ton, the highest since April 3.

The benchmark November iron ore SZZFX3 on the Singapore Exchange climbed 1.45% to $121.4 a ton,as of 0718 GMT, the highest since Sept. 25.

China's top parliament body has approved a 1 trillion yuan sovereign bond issue and passed a bill to allow local governments to frontload part of their 2024 bond quotas as the latest efforts to stimulate its economy.

Baoshan Iron and Steel 600019.SS, China's largest-listed steelmaker, said it expects steel demand in the country to find strong support from both traditional and new infrastructure sectors in the last quarter of this year and in 2024.

Lending support is also "the remaining strong demand for iron ore as fewer-than-expected mills have cut output despite continuously shrinking margins," analysts at Sinosteel Futures said in a note.

"If there is not an obvious reduction in steel output later, it's hard to see a big fall in spot (iron ore) prices, resulting in mounting basis risks," they added.

The property sector in the world's second-largest economy, however, remained a drag.

China Evergrande Group's 3333.HK winding-up hearing in Hong Kong was adjourned until Dec. 4, a High Court judge said on Monday.

Other steelmaking ingredients posted gains, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the DCE up 2.74% and 1.83%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange strengthened as well. Rebar SRBcv1 rose 1.25%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 climbed 1.07%, wire rod SWRcv1 advanced 2.1% and stainless steel SHSScv1 added 1.55%.

($1 = 7.3180 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sohini Goswami)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

