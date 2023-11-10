Dalian iron ore climbs to over 2-year high on demand hopes, supply concerns

Singapore benchmark at over 7-month high

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Iron ore continued its rally on Friday, on track for a third week of gains, supported by supply concerns and resumed hopes of improved demand from China's largest steel consumer - the property sector - following a slew of positive signals.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 ended daytime trading 2.56% higher to 961.5 yuan ($131.84) a metric ton, the highest since August 2021.

The benchmark December iron ore SZZFZ3 on the Singapore Exchange was 1.54% higher at $127.1 a ton, as of 0704 GMT, the highest since March21.

The price rally was jointly driven by expectations of further interest rate cuts to ensure sufficient liquidity, support for the property sector and worries of supply disruptions, said Pei Hao, an analyst at brokerage FIS.

Factors that also helped boost sentiment included the government's announcement of support for the property market and news of Chinese authorities asking Ping An Insurance Group 2318.HK to take a controlling stake in embattled firm Country Garden2007.HK.

"A 'hard landing' in the property sector is not expected to be seen in the fourth quarter following some positive signals. But the momentum won't last very long as disruptions in the supply side should be temporary," Pei added.

Meanwhile, major iron ore supplier Vale VALE3.SA disclosed a fire in a cargo train in Brazil's Maranhao state, sparking fears of supply risk, although the miner said no impact is expected on quarterly production.

This came after Australian workers at BHP BHP.AX approved industrial action plans that could include work stoppages.

Some analysts, however, warned mounting downside risks from possibly tighter government supervision and falling demand in winter.

Other steelmaking ingredients rallied to a multi-month high, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the DCE rallying 1.78% and 2.14%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange strengthened as well. Rebar SRBcv1 rose 0.65%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 climbed 0.91%, and wire rod SWRcv1 added 0.55%.

Stainless steel SHSScv1 eased 0.41%.

