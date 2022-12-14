Dalian iron ore climbs on China stimulus hopes

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chinese iron ore and steel futures rose on Wednesday on optimism that a surge in COVID-19 infections would prompt more stimulus measures to shore up the world's second-largest economy.

Top steel producer China will likely map out further stimulus steps to support growth next year amid disruptions caused by the relaxation of COVID curbs, Reuters reported citing policy insiders and analysts.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended daytime trade 1.3% higher at 808.50 yuan ($116.19) a tonne.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 rose 1.4% to 3,986 yuan a tonne.

Iron ore prices scaled six-month peaks recently as Beijing's pivot from its zero-COVID policy and measures to support ailing property developers brightened the outlook for the Chinese economy.

"We believe that more accommodative policies with respect to COVID and property markets will lead to stability in demand for iron ore," Jefferies analysts said in a Dec. 13 note.

However, China is facing a "very tough" time amid fears of a wave of infections, the World Health Organization said. Benchmark January iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was down 0.2% at $108.65 a tonne, as of 0700 GMT.

"The virus is rapidly spreading through households and offices and starting to put pressure on the hospital system. This could further weigh on consumer and industrial activity in the short term," ANZ commodity strategists said in a note.

That surge has reportedly prompted Beijing to delay the annual Central Economic Work Conference, scheduled to begin on Thursday, at which leaders were expected to discuss growth targets and the potential for more monetary easing.

Among other Shanghai steel benchmarks, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 rose 1.1%, wire rod SWRcv1 gained 2.3%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 climbed 0.6%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 and Dalian coke DCJcv1 advanced 3% and 0.5%, respectively.

