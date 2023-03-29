Dalian iron ore climbs on China demand optimism; SGX benchmark dips

By Enrico Dela Cruz

March 29 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures extended their gains to a third session on Wednesday, underpinned by prospects of tighter supply and optimism over steel demand in China.

Benchmark prices of the steelmaking ingredient in Singapore, however, retreated after three straight sessions of gains.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended morning trade 0.9% higher at 885 yuan ($128.49) a tonne.

On the Singapore Exchange, the most-active May iron ore contract SZZFK3 was down 0.5% at $121.90 a tonne, as of 0439 GMT.

Iron ore's divergent paths reflected mixed sentiment, with traders expecting steel demand to rise during the spring construction season in China, while domestic steel production restrictions and regulatory risks are seen weighing on prices.

China is considering cutting its crude steel output by about 2.5% this year, Reuters has reported citing two sources familiar with the matter, as it extends a two-year-old policy to reduce emissions by the world's biggest steel producer.

At the moment, "iron ore consumption is supported by rigid demand", Huatai Futures analysts said in a note.

Lending further support to iron ore prices, port stockpile of the commodity in China hit its lowest since early February last week, based on SteelHome consultancy data SH-TOT-IRONINV, while daily exports from Brazil have been down so far this month.

Huatai analysts said traders were mindful of the fact that Chinese regulators had been paying "high attention" to elevated iron ore prices, warning repeatedly against excessive market speculation and hoarding.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 added 0.2%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 gained 0.5% and wire rod SWRcv1 climbed 0.9%, while stainless steel SHSScv1 fell 1.7%.

On the Dalian exchange, coking coal DJMcv1 was up 0.1%, but coke DCJcv1 dipped 1%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.