Dalian iron ore climbs more than 3% on positive production news, sustained demand

SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures gained on Thursday, as market participants reacted to positive updates from major producers and ongoing robust demand.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 rose 3.1% to 945 yuan ($131.95) per metric ton as of 0250 GMT.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark January iron ore SZZFF4 was up for the third consecutive session by 0.5%, trading at $131.65 a metric ton.

Official data from China's customers authority showed on Thursday that China's January-November iron ore imports were up 6.2% at 1.1 bln tons from a year earlier, and China imported 3.4% more iron ore in November from the previous month.

Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA, one of the world's largest iron ore producers, held its production target for the second straight year, as it counts on stronger-than-expected Chinese demand.

Rio Tinto RIO.AX, RIO.L on Wednesday brought forward the start of production from its giant Simandou iron ore project to a year earlier, which will add around 5% to global seaborne supply.

"The stable output guidance from major producers would continue to support the upward rally of the raw material prices next year as well, given the expectations of recovering downstream demand," ING analysts said in a report.

State-backed DCE on Nov. 30 said it will enhance supervision of the iron ore market. This came after an announcement on Nov. 24 that China will reinforce oversight to curb a price rally.

Despite its initial effectiveness at price control, the announcement's effects are waning, analysts said.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose. The most-active rebar contract SRBcv1 strengthened 1.6%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 grew 2.5%, wire rod SWRcv1 increased 1.3%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 gained 1.1%.

Other steelmaking ingredients Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 inched up 1.7% and 2.8%, respectively.

($1 = 7.1616 yuan)

