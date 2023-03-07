Dalian iron ore climbs as markets bet on bullish steel demand outlook

BEIJING, March 8 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore extended gains on Wednesday as market participants bet on the prospects that steel demand will pick up further since China has entered its peak construction season.

Singapore benchmark iron ore, however, felt slight downward pressure after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated rate hikes could come at a faster pace from the U.S. central bank.

The most-traded May iron ore futures contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 traded 0.77% higher at 911.5 yuan ($130.74)a tonne, as of 0200 GMT, following a rise of 1.34% on Tuesday.

"Both supply and demand [of steel products] continue to recover," analysts at Haitong Futures said in a note.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark April iron ore SZZFJ3 was at $126.6 a tonne, down 0.28%.

"Hawkish comments from central bankers weighed on sentiment across markets. The subsequent risk off tone saw commodities come under pressure," analysts at ANZ bank said in a note.

China imported 194 million tonnes of iron ore in the first two months of 2023, a year-on-year rise of 7.3%, customs data showed on Tuesday, and the highest ever for the two months combined, according to Reuters calculations.

Though futures prices of the other steelmaking ingredients -coking coal and coke - showed signs of weakening, analysts believe fundamentals will lend some support to spot prices in the near term.

Coking coal DJMcv1 edged down 0.1% and coke DCJcv1 fell 0.63%.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 grew 0.45% to 4,257 yuan a tonne, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 gained 0.21%, wire rod SWRcv1 nudged up 0.04%.

"The significant increase in [steel] exports eased supply pressure in the domestic market to some degree. Also, it boosted mills' confidence in holding their prices firm," analysts at Everbright Futures said in a note.

Stainless steel SHSScv1 slid 2.09%.

($1 = 6.9717 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

