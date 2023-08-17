Dalian iron ore at over three-week high on China support hopes, good fundamentals

Dalian iron ore climbs over 4%

BEIJING, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures climbed to the highest in over three weeks on Thursday, extending gains to a sixth session, underpinned by renewed hopes of more policy support from China, following a cabinet meeting and relatively handsome fundamentals for the moment.

Policymakers said China would continue to introduce policies to boost consumption and promote investment on Wednesday, following mounting economic woes with a prolonged property crisis, deflationary pressure and slower growth in retail sales and industrial output.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 ended daytime trading up 4.34% at 768.5 yuan ($105.15) a metric ton, the highest since July 26.

The steelmaking ingredient's benchmark September contract SZZFU3 on the Singapore Exchange was 4.9% higher at $105.75 a metric ton, as of 0701 GMT, the highest since August 1.

A weakening yuan, the wide difference between spot and futures prices and the remaining high levels of hot metal output all provide support to iron ore prices, analysts at Soochow Futures said.

Other steelmaking ingredients like coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the DCE climbed 1.45% and 1.41%, respectively.

Analysys, however, cautioned that the gloomy demand outlook amid the struggling property sector and looming steel production curbs continued to act as headwinds for steelmaking ingredients.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed despite market talks of implementation of production restrictions among mills in some regions.

Rebar SRBcv1 gained 0.68%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 fell 0.13%, wire rod SWRcv1 added 0.19% and stainless steel SHSScv1 edged up 0.1%.

Some construction steel mills in East China's Jiangsu province have started to cut production, with a target to reduce output by between 20% and 30% on the basis of the average in the first half of the year, analysts at consultancy Mysteel said.

Total steel inventories declined by nearly 1% on the week to 16.6 million tons as of Aug 17, Mysteel data showed.

($1 = 7.3086 Chinese yuan)

