Dalian exchange proposes dynamic premiums, discounts for iron ore futures

SHANGHAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China's Dalian Commodity Exchange proposed regularly adjusting premiums and discounts for iron ore futures, and adding deliverable brands, following complaints from steel producers that speculators are fuelling a recent market rally.

The exchange, announcing the proposal on its website late on Friday, said it would solicit comments and suggestions from the market on through Friday.

It proposes adjusting and releasing brand premiums based on brand prices, quality premiums and discounts. Plans include adjustments every month, every quarter and every six months.

The exchange also proposed conducting research on adding new deliverable brands of iron ore futures, saying it has selected ICO6, Kumba and Benxi Steel Mining concentrate.

Iron ore futures have rallied strongly on expectations for continued robust demand as the world's second-biggest economy recovers from COVID-19 restrictions.

But citing signs that speculators are also jumping in to drive prices higher, China's steel producers have called on the market regulator and securities regulator to investigate the recent jump in iron ore prices and crack down on any possible wrongdoing.

Benchmark iron ore futures on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 surged 10% this week, the fifth straight rise, on Friday break above 1,000 yuan ($150) per tonne for the first time.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by William Mallard)

