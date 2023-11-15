News & Insights

Dalian exchange limits daily transaction of iron ore futures contracts to 500 lots

Credit: REUTERS/Muyu Xu

November 15, 2023 — 06:17 am EST

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Dalian Commodity Exchange on Wednesday set a limit to its daily opening position for some iron ore futures contracts for 2024 delivery to no more than 500 lots.

The adjustment will begin from the night session on Nov 16, the exchange said in a statement.

It will also raise margin requirements for speculative trading in iron ore futures contracts to 15% from 13%, starting from settlement on Nov 20.

