Dalian exchange limits daily transaction of iron ore futures contracts to 500 lots

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Dalian Commodity Exchange on Wednesday set a limit to its daily opening position for some iron ore futures contracts for 2024 delivery to no more than 500 lots.

The adjustment will begin from the night session on Nov 16, the exchange said in a statement.

It will also raise margin requirements for speculative trading in iron ore futures contracts to 15% from 13%, starting from settlement on Nov 20.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Christina Fincher)

((meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @meixchu on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.