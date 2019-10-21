Dalian Commodity Exchange CEO takes role at Shanghai bourse

BEIJING, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The chief executive of the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE), home to China's flagship iron ore futures contract, is taking over as general manager of the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE), the Shanghai bourse on Monday.

Wang Fenghai, who become DCE CEO in June 2016, replaces Xi Zhiyong at ShFE, the Shanghai exchange said on its website, adding that the decision had been made by the China Securities Regulatory Commission. It did not give a reason for the move.

The general manager role is the No. 2 position at the ShFE, best known for its metals futures, after Chairman Jiang Yan.

There was no immediate comment from DCE.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; Editing by Edmund Blair)

