Dalian coking coal tumbles as state planner urges price stability

BEIJING, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Chinese coking coal futures dropped more than 5% on Thursday, after the country's state planner warned companies with inflated coal prices and reiterated to stabilise the market.

The National Development and Reform Commission summoned some coal producers on Wednesday, urging them to resume supply as soon as possible, and asked local authorities to strengthen supervision and keep coal prices within reasonable range.

The most-traded coking coal futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DJMcv1 dropped as much as 5.4% to 2,273 yuan ($357.27) per tonne in morning trade. They were down 3.1% to 2,328 yuan a tonne as of 0215 GMT.

Thermal coal futures on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange CZCcv1 also dived, shedding as much as 7.5% to 801 yuan a tonne.

Coke prices on the Dalian bourse DCJcv1 declined 1.4% to 3,045 yuan per tonne.

Benchmark iron ore futures DCIOcv1, however, traded range-bound after slumping over 6% on Wednesday. The most active May contract inched up 0.8% to 802 yuan per tonne.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China SH-CCN-IRNOR62 fell $4 to $146.5 a tonne on Wednesday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed.

Construction material rebar SRBcv1 edged 0.1% higher to 4,888 yuan a tonne, while hot rolled coils SHHCcv1, used in cars and home appliances, dipped 0.4% to 5,012 yuan per tonne.

Shanghai stainless steel futures SHSScv1, for March delivery, jumped 1% to 18,320 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.3621 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

