Dalian coking coal futures surge 5% on supply crunch

Updates with closing prices

BEIJING, June 23 (Reuters) - Chinese coking coal futures closed 5% higher on Wednesday, rising for a second straight session on supply concerns as safety inspection by authorities halted production at some mines.

The most-traded coking coal futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1, for September delivery, ended at 2,037 yuan ($314.24) per tonne.

"Due to government probes after a raft of mine accidents recently, some mills are facing supply shortages for the material," said Zhuo Guiqiu, an analyst with Jinrui Futures, adding coking coal imports had not improved as well.

Coking coal futures prices are also at a discount to spot prices, which are at about 2,200 yuan per tonne, Zhuo said.

Tracking the jump in coal futures, coke prices DCJcv1 surged 5.6% to 2,784 yuan a tonne.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian bourse DCIOcv1 rebounded after three straight sessions of losses, rising 4.0% to 1,173 yuan per tonne by close.

Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also gained despite a steel association warning on Tuesday that the sector was facing weak seasonal demand.

Construction rebar SRBcv1, for October delivery, rose 1.4% to 4,934 yuan a tonne. Hot-rolled coils SHHCcv1, used in cars and home appliances, inched up 0.7% to 5,153 yuan per tonne.

The August contract for Shanghai stainless steel futures SHSScv1 was up 1.7% at 16,365 yuan a tonne.

China's state planner said on Wednesday that it and the market regulator recently sent teams to various areas to look into commodities prices and supplies and would learn about mid- and downstream companies' situations.

($1 = 6.4823 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.