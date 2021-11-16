Dalian coking coal futures slump as supply crunch eases

By Min Zhang and Enrico Dela Cruz

BEIJING/MANILA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China's coking coal futures dived more than 9% on Tuesday, extending losses for a third straight session amid increasing coal supply and tepid demand at coking plants.

The country's October coal production jumped 4% on an annual basis to 360 million tonnes and is still rising, securing stable supply of the material for the winter-spring period, an official from the National Development and Reform Commission said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, customs clearance for imported coking coal through the Ganqimaodu customs in Inner Mongolia has been increasing, according to a GF Futures note.

The most actively traded coking coal futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DJMcv1, for January delivery, plunged as much as 9.4% to 1,867 yuan ($292.76) per tonne. They ended down 9% at 1,874 yuan, the lowest closing price since July 20.

Coke prices on the Dalian bourse DCJcv1 fell 4.3% to 2,685 yuan a tonne.

"Steel mills in many places have stepped up to lower coke purchasing prices," analysts with SinoSteel Futures wrote in a note, adding both supply and demand for coke have dropped significantly.

Benchmark iron ore futures DCIOcv1 fell 1.1% to 541 yuan a tonne. Spot 62% iron ore for delivery to China was flat at $90 a tonne on Monday, according to SteelHome consultancy. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

Construction-used rebar SRBcv1 on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 1.5% at 4,128 yuan a tonne. Hot-rolled coils SHHCcv1 declined 2.2% to 4,371 yuan per tonne.

Shanghai stainless steel futures SHSScv1 inched 1% higher to 17,405 yuan a tonne at close.

($1 = 6.3773 yuan)

(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shounak Dasgupta)

