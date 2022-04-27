Dalian coking coal, coke futures track sluggish spot market lower

BEIJING, April 28 (Reuters) - Dalian coking coal and coke futures fell on Thursday, shedding more than 2%, dented by poor spot market prices, while thin profits at mills also hurt downstream demand for the steelmaking ingredients.

The most-traded coking coal futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DJMcv1, for September delivery, fell as much as 3.1% to 2,800 yuan per tonne. They were down 2.3% at 2,822 yuan a tonne, as of 0252 GMT.

Coke prices on the Dalian bourse DCJcv1 slipped 1.5% to 3,556 yuan per tonne, after losing 2.8% earlier during the session.

Current profits at mills are relatively low, and steel producers are reluctant to take high-cost raw materials, a Huatai Futures note said on Thursday, adding that consumption still not recovered yet.

"In the short term, the pandemic situation is still a relatively big disruption," said Huatai Futures. "But supplies are relatively tight, especially for coking coal ... it's hard for coking coal and coke prices to plunge further in the longer run."

Benchmark Dalian iron ore futures DCIOcv1, however, jumped 2% to 839 yuan a tonne. Spot 62% iron ore for delivery to China, assessed by SteelHome consultancy, was flat at $139.5 a tonne on Wednesday. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

Steel products on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were traded within tight range. Construction material rebar SRBcv1, for October delivery, dipped 0.9% to 4,824 yuan a tonne.

Hot-rolled coils SHHCcv1, used in cars and home appliances, fell 0.8% to 4,911 yuan per tonne.

The June contract of Shanghai stainless steel futures SHSScv1 inched up 0.7% to 19,465 yuan a tonne.

China's Premier Li Keqiang said at a State Council meeting on Wednesday that the country would tackle bottlenecks in supply chains affected by COVID by easing congestion at ports and airports and restoring delivery services.

(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

