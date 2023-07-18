Dalian coking coal climbs as China mine suspensions fan supply fears

By Enrico Dela Cruz

July 19 (Reuters) - Dalian coking coal futures climbed to their highest in nearly three months on Wednesday, as mining suspensions in China's Shanxi province stoked worries about supply of the steelmaking ingredient.

The most-traded September coking coal on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DJMcv1 rose as much as 3.2% to 1,488.50 yuan ($206.49) per metric ton during morning trade, its highest since April 25.

Shanxi LuAn Environmental Energy Dev Co 601699.SS said on Tuesday its mining unit has halted production from July 16 after an accident caused one death.

Two coal mines in Shanxi, China's major coal mining hub, were ordered to suspend production on Tuesday for "rectification due to safety accidents," according to Huatai Futures. It did not identify the mines.

"Many coal enterprises and regions carried out safety inspections, and some coal mines stopped production," with the resumption of operations uncertain, Huatai analysts said in a note.

Prices of coke, the processed form of coking or metallurgical coal, also rose, with Dalian's most-active September contract DCJcv1 climbing 2.2% to its highest since April 24.

Iron ore prices fell, however, as traders assessed demand prospects amid a faltering economic recovery in top steel producer and metals consumer China, while waiting for Beijing's policy measures to shore up activity.

Benchmark September iron ore on the Dalian exchange DCIOcv1 fell 0.7% to 833.50 yuan per metric ton.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient's most-traded September contract SZZFU3 shed 1.2% to $110.25 per metric ton.

Adding to the cautious tone, iron ore miner Rio Tinto flagged concerns about a global economic slowdown, while saying its production should be at the upper end of its expectations for the year.

Steel benchmarks were mixed, with rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 up 0.3%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 up 0.1%, while wire rod SWRcv1 down 0.9%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 was up 0.6%.

