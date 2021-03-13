Dale Booth Is The Independent Director of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) And They Just Picked Up 66% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Dale Booth, recently paid US$23.50 per share to buy US$113k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 66%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Intrusion

In fact, the recent purchase by Dale Booth was the biggest purchase of Intrusion shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$23.36 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Dale Booth was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Intrusion insiders own about US$155m worth of shares (which is 38% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Intrusion Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Intrusion. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Intrusion that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

