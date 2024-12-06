Dalata Hotel’s Shareholding Shift: UBS Increases Stake

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

The Dalata Hotel Group has announced a significant change in its financial holdings, with UBS Group AG crossing the 4% threshold in voting rights through financial instruments. This adjustment in holdings marks a notable shift in the company’s shareholder structure, potentially influencing market perceptions and investor decisions.

