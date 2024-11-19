News & Insights

Dalata Hotel Sells Wexford Property in Strategic Move

November 19, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

Dalata Hotel Group has announced the sale of Clayton Whites Hotel Wexford to Neville Hotels for €21 million, with proceeds contributing to a share buyback program. This sale aligns with Dalata’s strategy to focus on its leading position in the Irish market while expanding in the UK and Europe. Investors might find this transaction noteworthy as it demonstrates Dalata’s commitment to optimizing shareholder value.

