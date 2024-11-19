Dalata Hotel Sells Wexford Property in Strategic Move

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Dalata Hotel Group has announced the sale of Clayton Whites Hotel Wexford to Neville Hotels for €21 million, with proceeds contributing to a share buyback program. This sale aligns with Dalata’s strategy to focus on its leading position in the Irish market while expanding in the UK and Europe. Investors might find this transaction noteworthy as it demonstrates Dalata’s commitment to optimizing shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:DAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.