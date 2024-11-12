News & Insights

Dalata Hotel Sees UBS Increase Holdings Significantly

November 12, 2024 — 04:22 am EST

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has increased its financial instruments holdings in Dalata Hotel Group PLC, crossing the 4% threshold of voting rights. This move signifies a notable shift in UBS’s investment strategy, capturing the attention of market watchers. Dalata, known for its robust hotel portfolio, may see impacts on its market position following this change.

