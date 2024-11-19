Dalata Hotel Sees Stake Reduction by Major Shareholder

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.
Franklin Mutual Advisers, LLC has reduced its stake in Dalata Hotel Group PLC to below 5%, now holding 4.63% of voting rights. This change reflects a decrease from their previous 5.01% holding, potentially impacting investor sentiment and stock movements. Dalata Hotel Group continues to be a notable player in the hospitality sector, attracting significant institutional attention.
