Dalata Hotel Sees Stake Increase by Helikon Investments

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

Helikon Investments Limited has increased its stake in Dalata Hotel Group PLC, crossing the 14% threshold of voting rights. This move, primarily through financial instruments, signifies a notable increase from their previous position of 13.16%. Investors interested in Dalata Hotel’s stock might view this as a signal of Helikon’s confidence in the company’s future performance.

