Dalata Hotel Sees Stake Increase by Eiendomsspar AS

December 04, 2024 — 06:12 am EST

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

Dalata Hotel Group has announced that the Norwegian firm Eiendomsspar AS has increased its stake in the company, crossing the 6% threshold of voting rights. This move signals growing interest and confidence in Dalata’s market prospects, attracting attention from investors keen on the hospitality sector. With this acquisition, Eiendomsspar now holds 6.45% of the voting rights, up from a previous 5.45%.

