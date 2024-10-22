Dalata Hotel Sees Major Stake Acquisition by JPMorgan

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

Dalata Hotel Group has reported that JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a significant voting stake, surpassing the 5% threshold, now holding 5.46% in total. This acquisition may indicate JPMorgan’s confidence in Dalata’s potential growth, capturing the interest of investors monitoring key institutional moves.

