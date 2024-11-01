News & Insights

Dalata Hotel Sees Change in Major Shareholder Stake

November 01, 2024 — 04:32 am EDT

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

Dalata Hotel Group PLC has announced that FMR LLC has reduced its voting rights in the company to 5.88%, down from a previous position of 6.53%. This change, effective as of October 29, 2024, reflects a decrease in FMR LLC’s stake in the hotel group, potentially influencing market perceptions and investor decisions.

