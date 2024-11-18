News & Insights

Stocks

Dalata Hotel Group Executes Share Buyback Programme

November 18, 2024 — 02:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Dalata Hotel Group, a leading hotel operator in Ireland, has executed a share buyback, repurchasing 140,000 of its ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin. The buyback, part of a previously announced programme, saw shares purchased at prices ranging from €4.47 to €4.56. This move is intended to cancel the shares, potentially impacting the company’s total voting rights and share capital structure.

For further insights into GB:DAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.