Dalata Hotel Group Executes Share Buyback Programme

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

Dalata Hotel Group, a leading hotel operator in Ireland, has executed a share buyback, repurchasing 140,000 of its ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin. The buyback, part of a previously announced programme, saw shares purchased at prices ranging from €4.47 to €4.56. This move is intended to cancel the shares, potentially impacting the company’s total voting rights and share capital structure.

