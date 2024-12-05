Dalata Hotel Group Executes Share Buyback Program

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

Dalata Hotel Group, a leading hotel operator in Ireland, has repurchased 50,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program. The shares were acquired at prices ranging from €4.52 to €4.54 and will be canceled, adjusting the total number of shares and voting rights. This move reflects Dalata’s strategic efforts to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

