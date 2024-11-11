Dalata Hotel Group Executes Share Buyback Program

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

Dalata Hotel Group, a leading hotel operator in Ireland, has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 140,000 of its own shares on Euronext Dublin. The shares were bought at prices ranging from €4.50 to €4.55, with the company planning to cancel all repurchased shares, reducing the total voting rights to 214,961,369. This move is part of Dalata’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:DAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.