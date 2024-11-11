News & Insights

Dalata Hotel Group Executes Share Buyback Program

November 11, 2024 — 02:15 am EST

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

Dalata Hotel Group, a leading hotel operator in Ireland, has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 140,000 of its own shares on Euronext Dublin. The shares were bought at prices ranging from €4.50 to €4.55, with the company planning to cancel all repurchased shares, reducing the total voting rights to 214,961,369. This move is part of Dalata’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

