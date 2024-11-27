Dalata Hotel Group Executes Share Buyback

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

Dalata Hotel Group, Ireland’s leading hotel operator, has repurchased 117,641 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. The purchased shares, acquired at an average price of €4.3572, will be cancelled, impacting the company’s total voting rights to 213,703,168 shares. This strategic move could potentially influence Dalata’s stock liquidity and shareholder value.

