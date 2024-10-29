News & Insights

Dalata Hotel Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

Dalata Hotel Group, Ireland’s largest hotel operator, has repurchased 140,000 of its own shares on Euronext Dublin as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were bought at a price range between €4.21 and €4.26, with the company planning to cancel these shares. This move reduces the total number of voting shares to 215,972,152, potentially impacting shareholder interest calculations.

