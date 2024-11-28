Dalata Hotel Group Buys Back Shares to Boost Value

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.
Dalata Hotel Group, a leading hotel operator in Ireland, has repurchased 62,000 of its own shares on Euronext Dublin as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This strategic move, intended for share cancellation, aims to optimize the capital structure of the company, potentially increasing shareholder value. Following this transaction, the company’s total number of voting rights stands at 213,641,168.
