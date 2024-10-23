Dalata Hotel Group Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

Dalata Hotel Group, a leading hotel operator in Ireland and expanding in the UK and Europe, has repurchased 122,764 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were bought on Euronext Dublin at prices ranging from €4.24 to €4.30 and will be cancelled, adjusting the company’s total voting rights to 216,467,528. This move is part of Dalata’s strategy to optimize capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

