News & Insights

Stocks

Dalata Hotel Group Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

October 23, 2024 — 02:11 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

Dalata Hotel Group, a leading hotel operator in Ireland and expanding in the UK and Europe, has repurchased 122,764 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were bought on Euronext Dublin at prices ranging from €4.24 to €4.30 and will be cancelled, adjusting the company’s total voting rights to 216,467,528. This move is part of Dalata’s strategy to optimize capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:DAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.