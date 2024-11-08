Dalata Hotel Executes Share Buyback Program

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

Dalata Hotel Group has repurchased 140,000 of its ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin, as part of its previously announced share buyback program. The shares were bought at prices ranging from €4.51 to €4.62 and will be cancelled, leaving the company with 215,101,369 shares in circulation. This move aims to streamline the share structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:DAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.