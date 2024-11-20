Dalata Hotel Executes Share Buyback to Boost Value

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.
Dalata Hotel Group, the largest hotel operator in Ireland, has repurchased 140,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program, with prices ranging between €4.44 and €4.57. This move reflects Dalata’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value. The repurchased shares will be canceled, leaving the company with over 214 million shares outstanding.
