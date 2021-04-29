Dalata expects very strong summer for regional Irish hotels

Ireland's largest hotel operator Dalata Hotel Group expects to achieve very strong occupancy levels outside Dublin from June to August when the government lifts coronavirus restrictions for the summer, its incoming chief executive said.

Dermot Crowley also said he was reasonably upbeat about the prospects for Dublin hotels from September onwards with the hoped-for return of international tourism as well as some corporate travel.

"Each time the hotels have opened previously, business has picked up very quickly so what we would expect is regional Ireland for June, July and August should be very strong because there is a lot of pent-up demand," Crowley told Reuters on Thursday after the company's virtual annual shareholder meeting.

