Dalaroo Metals Reveals Promising Drilling Results

Dalaroo Metals Ltd has announced promising results from its recent diamond drilling at the Browns Prospect in the Lyons River Project, revealing a Broken Hill Type mineralized sequence with base metal assay results showing up to 1.1% zinc. The project, which covers a substantial area in the Gascoyne Province of Western Australia, was partly funded by an Exploration Incentive Scheme grant from the Western Australian government. These findings bolster the potential of the district as an emerging site for lead-zinc-silver deposits, attracting attention from investors interested in the exploration of new resources.

