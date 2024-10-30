Dalaroo Metals Ltd Announces Annual General Meeting

Dalaroo Metals Ltd. (AU:DAL) has released an update.

Dalaroo Metals Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting set for November 29, 2024, in West Perth, Australia. Shareholders can access meeting materials online and submit proxy votes through the company’s website. This meeting is crucial for investors interested in Dalaroo’s future plans and performance.

