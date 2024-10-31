Dalaroo Metals Ceases 2.7 Million Performance Rights

Dalaroo Metals Ltd. (AU:DAL) has released an update.

Dalaroo Metals Ltd has announced the cessation of 2.7 million performance rights as the conditions for their issuance were not met. This development might impact investor sentiment as it reflects on the company’s operational milestones. Investors in Dalaroo’s securities may want to keep an eye on future disclosures for any further updates.

