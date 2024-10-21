News & Insights

Dalaroo Metals Announces Director Change Impact

October 21, 2024 — 12:47 am EDT

Dalaroo Metals Ltd. (AU:DAL) has released an update.

Dalaroo Metals Ltd. announced the resignation of Mr. Harjinder Kehal from its board of directors, effective October 21, 2024. Mr. Kehal held significant interests in the company through Sandaur Holding Pty Ltd, including 750,000 fully paid ordinary shares and various performance rights. This change might influence company dynamics and investor sentiment as it moves forward.

