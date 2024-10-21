Dalaroo Metals Announces Director Change Impact

Dalaroo Metals Ltd. (AU:DAL) has released an update.

Dalaroo Metals Ltd. announced the resignation of Mr. Harjinder Kehal from its board of directors, effective October 21, 2024. Mr. Kehal held significant interests in the company through Sandaur Holding Pty Ltd, including 750,000 fully paid ordinary shares and various performance rights. This change might influence company dynamics and investor sentiment as it moves forward.

For further insights into AU:DAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.