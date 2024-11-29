Dalaroo Metals’ AGM: Resolutions Passed Unanimously

Dalaroo Metals Ltd. (AU:DAL) has released an update.

Dalaroo Metals Ltd. successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions, including the election of directors and appointment of an auditor, being carried unanimously or with overwhelming support. The approval of additional placement capacity and performance rights issuance to the managing director highlights the company’s strategic moves for future growth. Investors might find these developments promising as the company positions itself for potential expansion.

