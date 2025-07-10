$DAL stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DAL stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,452,821,651 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DAL (you can track the company live on Quiver's $DAL stock page):
$DAL Insider Trading Activity
$DAL insiders have traded $DAL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EDWARD H BASTIAN (Chief Executive Officer) sold 91,710 shares for an estimated $6,405,943
- RAHUL D SAMANT (EVP & Chief Info Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 55,993 shares for an estimated $3,708,676.
- WILLIAM C CARROLL (SVP, Fin & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,183 shares for an estimated $1,001,818.
$DAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 550 institutional investors add shares of $DAL stock to their portfolio, and 557 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 12,383,363 shares (-76.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $539,914,626
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 5,364,134 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $233,876,242
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 5,000,498 shares (+145.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $218,021,712
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 4,731,697 shares (+258.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $206,301,989
- GALLAGHER FIDUCIARY ADVISORS, LLC added 4,540,123 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $197,949,362
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 4,255,262 shares (+5224.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $185,529,423
- CASTLE HOOK PARTNERS LP removed 4,067,948 shares (-85.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $177,362,532
$DAL Government Contracts
We have seen $12,341,072 of award payments to $DAL over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CIVIL RESERVE AIR FLEET - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $1,300,757
- CIVIL RESERVE AIR FLEET - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $1,000,000
- TO PROVIDE HEAVYWEIGHT DELIVERY SERVICES FOR DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS: $714,549
- CIVIL RESERVE AIR FLEET - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $714,212
- CIVIL RESERVE AIR FLEET - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $660,597
$DAL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DAL stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
$DAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DAL in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/08/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/07/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/02/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025
$DAL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DAL recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $DAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $59.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $63.0 on 07/07/2025
- Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $58.0 on 04/08/2025
- Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $50.0 on 04/07/2025
- Andrew Didora from B of A Securities set a target price of $56.0 on 04/03/2025
- Catherine O'Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $60.0 on 04/02/2025
- Savanthi Syth from Raymond James set a target price of $62.0 on 04/02/2025
- Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $46.0 on 04/01/2025
