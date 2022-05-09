DAL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.98, changing hands as low as $39.40 per share. Delta Air Lines Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DAL's low point in its 52 week range is $29.75 per share, with $48.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.44. The DAL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

