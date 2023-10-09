DAL Ex-Dividend Reminder - 10/11/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/11/23, Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 11/2/23. As a percentage of DAL's recent stock price of $35.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DAL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.14% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DAL's low point in its 52 week range is $28.21 per share, with $49.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.06.

In Monday trading, Delta Air Lines Inc shares are currently down about 5.3% on the day.

