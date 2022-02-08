DAL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.60, changing hands as high as $41.81 per share. Delta Air Lines Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DAL's low point in its 52 week range is $33.40 per share, with $52.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.87. The DAL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

