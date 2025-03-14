DAL Adds Green Bay Routes to Meet Football Fans' Demand

Delta Air Lines DAL is ramping up its services to accommodate the increased demand surrounding football's big spring event in Green Bay this April. On April 23 and 24, 2025, the airline will operate additional flights from nearly all of its major hubs to Green Bay’s Austin Straubel International Airport) as well as offer a special flight from Atlanta to neighboring Appleton International Airport.

This expanded flight schedule gives fans more travel options and flexibility to experience the excitement at Lambeau Field and the many fan events taking place across the city.

For those looking to combine their visit to Green Bay with a sunny retreat, Delta Airlines will also offer a special nonstop flight to Orlando (MCO) from Green Bay on April 23, with a return flight scheduled for April 27. Once the event concludes, Delta will provide increased service from Green Bay back to major hubs on April 27, ensuring a smooth and convenient journey home for all attendees.

Delta has adjusted its schedule to meet the demand during this exciting time. The increased services include ATL-GRB increased to 2x with a midday flight added (Airbus A319), DTW-GRB increased to 4x with a morning flight added (CRJ-900), MSP-GRB increased to 4x with an afternoon flight added (CRJ-900), LGA-GRB special 1x morning flight added (Airbus A319), SLC-GRB special 1x morning flight added (ERJ-175), LAX-GRB special 1x morning flight added (Airbus A319), ATL-ATW special 1x afternoon flight added (Boeing 717), and GRB-MCO special 1x afternoon flight added (Airbus A319).

In addition to the event, visitors to Green Bay can enjoy a variety of activities, from the refreshing spring weather outdoors to exploring local craft breweries, distilleries and wineries.

With air travel demand remaining buoyant, other airlines are also adding routes. For example, SkyWest SKYW is responding to increasing demand by continuing its strong partnerships with major carriers. The airline operates a fleet of around 500 aircraft, serving more than 240 destinations across North America. In 2023, SkyWest carried more than 38 million passengers, positioning itself well for future success. Additionally, SkyWest is modernizing its fleet with agreements to operate 278 E175 aircraft by the end of 2026, and in February 2024, the company acquired a 25% stake in regional carrier Contour Airlines, strengthening its network.

In the same vein, Alaska Air Group ALK is thriving amid growing demand, expanding its fleet and routes. With plans to turn Seattle into a major international gateway in 2025, Alaska will introduce nonstop flights to Tokyo Narita and Seoul Incheon, along with 12 new international widebody destinations by 2030. Furthermore, Alaska will provide the only nonstop service between San Diego and Washington, D.C.

These airlines are all responding to the booming demand for air travel. To meet the elevated demand, they are expanding their fleet size, launching new routes and offering more flight options. This is expected to boost their top lines through increased passenger revenues.

