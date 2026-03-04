Daktronics Turns To Q3 Net Profit As Sales Climb, But Stock Down 4% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT), a maker of dynamic video communication displays and control systems, on Wednesday reported a net profit for the third quarter, helped by increased sales.

For the three-month period to January 31, 2026, the company posted a net income of $3.010 million, or $0.06 per share, compared with a net loss of $17.156 million, or $0.36 per share, in the same period last year. Excluding items, however, earnings surged to $4.553 million from $0.509 million in 2024.

The change in fair value of the convertible note stood at $0.000 million as against $14.083 million a year ago. Other income was $0.518 million, compared with an expense of $0.613 million last year.

Operating income was $1.922 million as against the previous year's loss of $3.628 million. Daktronics registered sales of $181.871 million, up from $149.507 million a year ago.

Howard Atkins, Acting Chief Financial Officer of Daktronics, said: "The main driver of the net sales increase in the quarter was the efficient fulfillment of the backlog coming into the quarter which we see continuing into the final quarter of fiscal 2026."

DAKT was down by 4.54% at $23.75 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

