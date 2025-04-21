Daktronics Selected as Official Large Display Partner for Tennessee Titans' New Nissan Stadium

Daktronics will install 37 LED displays at Nissan Stadium for the Tennessee Titans, featuring a unique Ring of Fire display.

Daktronics has been appointed the official large display partner for the Tennessee Titans and will provide 37 LED displays, totaling over 77,000 square feet, for the new Nissan Stadium scheduled to open in 2027. This installation will rank among the highest in the league, featuring the innovative Ring of Fire display that encircles the upper bowl of the stadium. The advanced LED technology will enhance the fan experience by providing visual engagement from the moment fans arrive. The main video displays and additional ribbon displays throughout the stadium will deliver vibrant images, game statistics, and sponsorship messages, creating a captivating atmosphere during events. Daktronics aims to contribute to Nashville's vibrant sports scene through this collaboration, reinforcing the Titans' commitment to entertainment and community engagement.

Daktronics has been selected as the official large display partner for the Tennessee Titans, securing a significant contract to manufacture and install 37 displays at the new Nissan Stadium, which enhances the company's visibility and reputation in the sports industry.

The installation will total over 77,000 square feet of displays, positioning the new stadium among the top three in the league for total square footage of LED displays, demonstrating Daktronics' capability in large-scale projects.

The innovative Ring of Fire display, which is the first of its kind in the league, highlights Daktronics' commitment to cutting-edge technology and unique visual experiences, potentially attracting more clients seeking similar solutions.

The reliance on forward-looking statements introduces uncertainty about the company's future performance and potential risks that could affect its operations and profitability.



The extensive nature of the installation project could strain resources and impact the company's ability to meet other contractual obligations or deliver on existing projects promptly.



The press release does not address any existing challenges or competition the company might face in the rapidly evolving technology and display markets, which may leave stakeholders concerned about its market position.

BROOKINGS, S.D., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Daktronics



(NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, has been selected as the official large display partner of the Tennessee Titans and will manufacture and install 37 displays totaling more than 77,000 square feet at the team’s newly constructed Nissan Stadium set to open in 2027. This puts the stadium in the top three for total square footage of LED in the league.





The installation is highlighted by the first-of-its-kind Ring of Fire display circling the entire upper bowl of the stadium. LED technology will inform and engage fans the moment they arrive at the stadium until they find their seats with displays on the exterior, throughout the concourses, on vomitory entrances and exits from the seating bowl, ribbon displays on the seating fascia and main end zone video displays in addition to the Ring of Fire.





“Daktronics brings the kind of innovation and quality we were looking for in a visual experience partner,” said Tennessee Titans Senior Vice President Adam Nuse. “Their technology will help us create a one-of-a-kind atmosphere that keeps fans engaged, energized and connected throughout the entire event.”







Ring of Fire Details







The Ring of Fire is an upper bowl ribbon-style LED display that surrounds the entire stadium in lights. It measures 13 feet high by 2,275 feet wide – the longest display in the league. At a total of 29,575 square feet, it will be one of the largest displays in all of professional football. It features a 10-millimeter pixel spacing to deliver crisp, clear images to fans in every seat.









“When it comes to building something new and never-been-done-before, including this Ring of Fire display, that’s where our team of engineers come alive to deliver for our customers,” said Jay Parker, Daktronics vice president of live events. “Our entire team is looking forward to being a part of Nashville’s biggest stage at the new Nissan Stadium and appreciates the Tennessee Titans for putting their trust in Daktronics to help entertain their fans and audiences for years to come.”







Main End Zone Video Display Details







The main video displays will be located in the east, northwest and southwest end zones. The east end zone display will measure 41 feet high by 343 feet wide while the northwest and southwest displays will each measure 41 feet high by 136 feet wide. The east display will measure in at 14,063 square feet.





These three displays combined will provide 25,215 square feet of LED video display space to provide all the live video, instant replays, graphics and animation, game statistics and information, and sponsorship messages that fans crave at live events. All three main video displays feature 10-millimeter pixel spacing.







Additional Display Details







Adding to the ambiance in the stadium, 23 ribbon and vomitory displays will be mounted to the seating fascia and above entrances and exits to the seating bowl. These displays total more than 17,000 square feet to supplement information and graphics on the main displays throughout games and other special events. These displays all feature 10-millimeter pixel spacing.





Four concourse displays total 1,125 square feet and the west entry lobby display features 161.5 square feet to connect with fans as they enter and move about the stadium. These displays feature Daktronics' narrow pixel pitch technology at 1.5-millimeter pixel spacing for up-close viewing and pristine imagery.





A south exterior display measures 3,750 square feet and features 10-millimeter pixel spacing – also the largest of its type in the league. An east lower bowl exterior display features another 140 square feet with a 4.4-millimeter pixel spacing. Together, these displays engage fans and brand their experience before they find their seats.





Outfitting additional areas of the stadium, the Titans’ locker room and interview room will also feature LED displays with narrow pixel pitch technology. The locker room display measures 5 feet high by 13 feet wide and features a 1.2-millimeter pixel spacing while the interview room display measures 7 feet high by 12.5 feet wide and features a 1.5-millimeter pixel spacing.





Finally, two game clocks and two play clocks will sit at each end beneath the ribbon displays to help facilitate the flow of the game.







About the Tennessee Titans







Headquartered in Nashville, the Tennessee Titans are part of the NFL’s AFC South division. Founded as the Houston Oilers in 1960, the team moved to Tennessee in 1997 and began play in its current home, Nissan Stadium, in 1999. With a mission statement of “Win, Serve, Entertain,” the Titans are committed to excelling on the field and in the community. The Titans’ ONE Community platform reaches many of Nashville’s most underrepresented and marginalized communities with a focus on three areas – Opportunity, Neighborhoods and Education – and strives to create generational change one person, one family, and one community at a time. The Titans’ corporate office is located at its practice facility, Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. For more information, visit



www.TennesseeTitans.com



.







About Daktronics









Daktronics



helps its customers to impact their audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at



www.daktronics.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation and other risks described in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2024 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.







MEDIA RELATIONS







Justin Ochsner





Public Relations/Marketing





Tel 605-692-0200





Email



justin.ochsner@daktronics.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a2a1155-8750-43a8-8cae-1e15686b84b5





