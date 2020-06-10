Daktronics Q4 Loss Narrows - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) reported that its fourth quarter net loss narrowed to $1.08 million or $0.02 per share, from $10.82 million or $0.24 per share last year.

Net sales were $126.11 million, down from $127.76 million in the previous year. Quarterly orders were $147.2 million compared to $162.5 million last year.

Product backlog at the end of the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter was $212 million, compared to a backlog of $202 million a year earlier.

In Wednesday pre-Market trade, DAKT is trading at $5.10 up $0.27 or 5.59 percent.

