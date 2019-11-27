Daktronics Q2 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) reported that its net income for the second-quarter declined to $7.3 million or $0.16 per share, from $8.6 million or $0.19 per share last year.

But, net sales grew to $174.9 million from $172.7 million in the prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.18 per share and revenues of $176.68 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Reece Kurtenbach, chairman, president and chief executive officer said, "The dynamic audio-visual communication systems market is expected to grow over the long-term. We remain optimistic about our ability to grow profitably within this business."

